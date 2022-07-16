All-Star Game Fan Festival Opens at LA Convention Center

The All-Star Game fan festival opened Saturday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, billed by organizers as a blend of baseball, softball, music, food, technology and fashion with the opportunity to meet Hall of Famers, all-stars, Olympians and broadcasters.

Capital One Play Ball Park will include batting cages, panel discussions, pitching tunnels, gaming stations from MLB The Show 22, mascot home run derbies, performance training high energy drills, clinics, autograph sessions, photo opportunities, exhibits and displays from the Baseball Hall of Fame and Negro Leagues Museum.

Juan Marichal and Vladimir Guerrero Sr. are among the nine Hall of Famers set to attend, along with more than a dozen former Dodgers, including Fernando Valenzuela, Steve Garvey, Ron Cey, Reggie Smith, Manny Mota, Charlie Hough and Shawn Green.

Each day will feature a theme and free giveaway. Kids Weekend is the theme Saturday and Sunday and Heritage Day is Monday's theme. Tuesday will be Legacy Day dedicated to Jackie and Rachel Robinson, commemorating the 75th anniversary of his breaking baseball's color barrier and coinciding with Rachel Robinson's 100th birthday.

Capital One Play Ball Park will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are available for $20 at AllStarGame.com with the promo code play. Admission is free for Capital One cardholders, who will have exclusive access from 9-10 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

The MLB All-Star Block Party will be held in Gilbert Lindsay Plaza adjacent to the Convention Center through Tuesday. The party includes a beer garden, additional interactive games, giveaways and music.

The All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will be played at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

The seven-inning All-Star Futures Game will begin at 4 p.m. and be streamed live by Peacock and replayed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on MLB Network. The teams feature a combined 13 past first-round draft choices.

The All-Star Futures Game will be followed at 7:15 p.m. by the All- Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Participants include actors Bryan Cranston, Rob Lowe, Simu Liu, J.K. Simmons and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, professional wrestler The Miz, rappers Bad Bunny and Quavo, pop stars JoJo Siwa and Coi Leray, Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim, Olympic softball gold medalists Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley and Green and fellow former major leaguers Andre Ethier, CC Sabathia and Hunter Pence.

The game will stream live on YouTube, Peacock, Pluto TV, Bleacher Report and across all MLB social media platforms.

A concert by Latin pop, rap and reggaetón singer Becky G will follow the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Tickets for MLB All-Star Saturday are available at mlb.com/all- star/saturday.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an All-Star Game replica ring.