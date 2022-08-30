Alleged DUI Driver Loses Control, Smashes Into 25 to 30 Parked Cars

An out-of-control driver smashed into a row of parked cars in the Vermont Square neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, as many as 30 cars were damaged along Vermont Square.

The damage range stretched over 5 or 6 blocks, from Vernon Avenue all the way up to 41st street.

Dozens of people were seen visibly angry or distressed over the damage done to their cars.

Witnesses say the driver responsible appeared to be intoxicated, and was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crashes.