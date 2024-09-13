Amber Alert

Amber Alert de-activated for missing baby last seen in West Athens

Zacariyah Breaux was last seen Wednesday in the area of South Western Avenue and Imperial Highway in LA's West Athens neighborhood.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities have de-activated an Ambert Alert issued in the search for a missing 3-month-old boy last seen Wednesday in Los Angeles' West Athens area.

The Amber Alert issued Friday by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for Zacariyah Breaux was de-activated at about 10 a.m. More details about why the alert was de-activated were not immediately available.

A sergeant at the sheriff's South Los Angeles Station told City News Service the case had been downgraded to a missing-person investigation for both Zacariyah and his 28-year-old mother, who remain missing.

Zacariyah was last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the area of South Western Avenue and Imperial Highway in West Athens.

