Over 30 AMC movie theaters in the Southland will reopen to the public this Friday, now that the region is in the red tier. If you're longing to go to the movies, here's everything you need to know.

AMC said it plans to reopen more than 40 of its theaters across California starting on March 19.

AMC has already opened more than 500 of its movie theaters across the U.S. By March 26, the company thinks it’ll have 99% of its theaters across the U.S. up and running.

In the Southland, these are the locations that will reopen Friday:

AMC Anaheim GardenWalk 6

AMC Atlantic Times Square 14

AMC Broadway 4

AMC Burbank Town Center 6

AMC Burbank Town Center 8

AMC CLASSIC Apple Valley 14

AMC CLASSIC Woodbridge 5

AMC Covina 17

AMC DINE-IN Fullerton 20

AMC DINE-IN Marina 6

AMC DINE-IN Ontario Mills 30

AMC DINE-IN South Bay Galleria 16

AMC Del Amo 18

AMC Fallbrook 7

AMC Glendora 12 @ 210/57

AMC La Mirada 7

AMC Marina Marketplace 6

AMC Marina Pacifica 12

AMC Montebello 10

AMC Norwalk 20

AMC Porter Ranch 9

AMC Promenade 16

AMC Puente Hills 20

AMC Rolling Hills 20

AMC Santa Anita 16

AMC Santa Monica 7

AMC Sunset 5

AMC Temecula 10

AMC Tustin 14 @ The District

AMC Tyler Galleria 16

AMC Victoria Gardens 12

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood

In Ventura County -- AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14, will reopen Friday.

For a full list of theaters open now and slated to open across the country, click here.

Los Angeles County’s move into the red tier this week paved the path for movie theaters to reopen, with COVID-19 modifications. The biggest rule for movie theaters under the red tier in California’s plan for safely reopening counties during the pandemic centers on capacity.

Movie theaters are limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

What Are the COVID-19 Rules at AMC Movie Theaters?

Going back into movie theaters comes with COVID-19 safety modifications – including social distance, face masks, and increased sanitation.

AMC said face masks are required for all guests and crews. Masks must cover your nose and mouth; neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable. AMC said masks can also be purchased at theaters for $1.

AMC said new sanitizer and wipe stations are set up throughout theaters, including at concessions, and are easily available to all.

AMC is also encouraging cashless transaction, although cash is still accepted.

LA is the largest movie-going market in the country. Kim Baldonado reported on NBC4 News on Monday, March 15, 2021.

To allow for proper social distance between moviegoers and adhere to capacity limits, AMC said in auditoriums with traditional seating, seats will be blocked surrounding a customer’s seat when a customer buys their ticket online or at the theater. In auditoriums that don’t offer reserved seating, patrons will need to leave enough distance between themselves and other moviegoers.

At locations where concessions can be sold, AMC said menu selections have been temporarily reduced and the company has expanded mobile ordering to decrease the time customers spend around concession stands.

Condiments and refills are now only available by request.

You can read all about AMC’s full COVID safety plan here.

What's Playing These Days at The Movies?

So, what’s playing at AMC theaters these days? LA-area locations are screening movies like “Tom & Jerry,” Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “News of the World,” “Chaos Walking,” and “Judas And The Black Messiah,” to name a few titles.

Of course, in the pandemic world, you can watch some of those titles at home, too, via streaming and certain apps.