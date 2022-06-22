A 63-year-old man who was in a U-Haul box truck when it was stolen Wednesday has been found, police said.

The man was riding in the truck when it was stolen Wednesday in Anaheim.



Anaheim Police Department officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near the street's intersection with Beach Boulevard, and learned from the caller that the rented box truck had been stolen from the scene with the man with special needs inside, according to the department's Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.

Details about where he was found were not immediately available. He was found in the truck in the Los Angeles area, police said.

No arrests were reported Thursday.

Detectives from the Anaheim Police Department Robbery and Major Assault Detail are currently working this case.



The U-Haul truck was entered into the stolen vehicle system and a Silver Alert is being issued for the missing elderly autistic adult.



Plate on Uhaul: AE23468 pic.twitter.com/u7MA8IZKi3 — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 23, 2022

The person who stole the truck was described as a white woman with a thin build and long straight blonde hair, who was last seen wearing a bandana over her face.

The U-Haul is A 2011 10-foot GMC box truck with the Arizona license plate AE23468 that was last seen being driven northbound on Western Avenue from West Lincoln Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crime or Blackwood's whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.