Anaheim police officers shoot, kill woman carrying pellet gun

An investigation is underway after Anaheim police officers shot and killed a woman who was believed to be armed.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of South Anaheim Boulevard. There, officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded to a call of a person armed with a firearm.

The department said a confrontation occurred between the woman in question and officers, who opened fire. The woman, who was later identified as 20-year-old Abigail Lopez, was struck at least once by police gunfire.

Lopez was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Anaheim police said a pellet gun that “resembled a legitimate short-barrel assault weapon” was found at the scene. The department did not release the names of the officers who were involved in the shooting.

The case is under investigation by the Anaheim Police Department’s homicide detectives, internal affairs unit, review board and major incident review team. The Office of Independent Review and county district attorney’s office also responded to the investigation.