Anaheim Union High School District announces teacher layoffs

Anaheim Union High School District is expected to lay off more than 100 teachers before next school year.

On Tuesday, the superintendent of Anaheim Union High School District announced the Board of Trustees made the decision to reduce its staffing. They attribute the need to cut back to a decline in student enrollment and financial pressures.

According to Brookhurst Junior High School’s Parent Teacher Association, 195 teachers across AUHSD were notified but only 110 teachers will be laid off.

AUHSD has not clarified how many teachers and which schools will be impacted.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Declining student enrollment and financial pressures necessitate difficult decisions ahead,” said Michael Matsuda, Superintendent of AUHSD. “I want to address any perception of targeting teachers for layoffs. We have worked tirelessly to prioritize retention of all staff members, including teachers."

Parents are frustrated about the announcement, and some say they worry for their children’s education.

“Large classrooms are already too big. It is 32 plus students per teacher, which is hard for the teachers. The quality is less for students,” said Daniel Olea, Brookhurst Junior High School PTA.

On Thursday, parents will be marching in support of teachers. Starting at 2:30 pm, the group will march from Brookhurst Jr. High School to the district offices.