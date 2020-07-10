Coroner's Autopsy Report Shows Andres Guardado Was Shot in Back by Deputy in Gardena

The coroner’s office on Friday released the autopsy report of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy in Gardena.

The report released Friday follows this week's release of an independent autopsy requested by the family of Andres Guardado. Both reports show Guardado suffered five gunshot wounds to the back.

An additional two graze wounds were found on his forearms.

The cause of death for Guardado is multiple gunshot wounds, all five of which were deemed fatal, the coroner determined. All rounds traveled from back to front and slightly upwards, according to the report.

The manner of death was certified as homicide.

Guardado was shot and killed June 18 near an auto body shop on Redondo Beach Boulevard. Deputies said Guardado was seen talking to someone in a car that was blocking a driveway, and that he had a gun when he began to run. A deputy fired a half-dozen rounds at Guardado, who died at the scene, according to authorities.

The coroner's office issued the following statement: "After careful thought and deliberation, I am releasing the autopsy report of Andres Guardado Pineda. In doing so, I have given careful consideration to the major variables in this case – supporting the administration of justice, as well as the public’s right to know. I do not believe that these are mutually exclusive ideals. Both are important, particularly amid the ongoing national discussion about race, policing and civil rights. I believe that government can do its part by being more timely and more transparent in sharing information that the public demands and has a right to see."

Kim Tobin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The coroner’s official report was released following the release earlier this week of preliminary findings of an autopsy requested by family members. That report also showed Guardado shot five times in the back, according to attorneys for the family of Guardado.

The autopsy requested by the family also showed Guardado suffered a graze wound on the left forearm, and that he did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system at the time, the family's attorneys said.

The June 26 family autopsy was performed by Dr. Bennet I. Omalu, a forensic pathologist, the attorneys' statement said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that he would soon make public the investigative findings, but said progress was slowed by people who claimed on social media that they witnesses the killing.

“And everyone who says that means that’s another potential witness that we have to interview,” he told the Compton City Council late last month.

He vowed to release video, warrant information and other findings.

Family members and other residents have held demonstrations and demanded more information about the shooting.

The LA County Board of Supervisors called for an independent investigation. Members unanimously approved a motion asking the sheriff to provide the county’s inspector general with “immediate and full access to all evidence requested in order to provide independent oversight.” The motion also called on the county counsel to report on alternative plans for an independent probe, including possible involvement by California’s attorney general.

Sheriff Villanueva says both the state attorney general and the FBI have agreed to monitor the investigation, which is still being handled by Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the homicide bureau.