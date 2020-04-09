Animal Rescue to Care for Pets Whose Owners Are Affected by COVID-19

What to Know The ARM COVID-19 Animal Support Program

Register to become a volunteer caregiver

Enlist your pet(s) to have an emergency plan ready

In the unfortunate case that you become ill or hospitalized, do you know who will take care of your precious animal companion?

The Animal Rescue Mission (ARM), a nonprofit rescue organization in Los Angeles, announced the launch of The ARM COVID-19 Animal Support Program to aid pet owners who may find themselves in a difficult situation.

ARM works directly with pet owners to create a concrete emergency plan in advance so that – in the event a pet owner falls ill – a carefully matched and vetted volunteer is available to quickly step in to ensure their pet is taken care of and all needs are met until the owner is able to return home.

Americans have been told to practice "social distancing" to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that hasn't prevented people across the country from lifting the spirits of those in need and saying thanks to those on the front lines of the crisis.

"As this pandemic began to escalate, I started to receive nonstop calls and emails from people frantically begging me to care for their animals should they get sick,” said Shira Scott Astrof, founder of the Animal Rescue Mission. "By facilitating and managing connections between pet owners and volunteer caregivers, our hope is that we can provide the community just one less fear and worry during this unpredictable time.”

The program is currently accepting volunteer caregivers.

“The one beautiful thing we are seeing in the midst of this pandemic is the large number of people wanting to help and be available on an emergency basis to care for an animal whose owner has been stricken with COVID-19," Astroff said.

You can enlist in the program or register to volunteer.