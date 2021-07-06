wildlife

Animals Spooked by Fourth of July Fireworks Are Flooding Into Wildlife Care Centers

The animals, scared by the explosions, fled to unexpected areas and often injured themselves.

By Maggie More

Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center

Officials spent the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July expounding the possible dangers of fireworks, which for all their beauty, can be hazardous to the people setting them off and to the dried-out SoCal landscape.

But fireworks aren't only dangerous to humans, and Huntington Beach's Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center spent the holiday weekend treating wildlife hurt during Independence Day celebrations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

San Diego County Jul 3, 2020

Tips to Keep Pets Calm During July 4 Fireworks

San Diego Humane Society Jul 2

Rehabilitated Eagle Soars Free Just in Time for Fourth of July

Bear Jul 4

Watch: Adorable Bear Cub and Mom Splash Around in Backyard Pool

"The shock of fireworks exploding in the sky has caused wildlife to flee," the Wildlife Care Center said in a statement. "They have ended up in unexpected areas or roadways, flying into buildings and other obstacles, and even abandoning nests, leaving young vulnerable to predators."

One peregrine falcon became so disoriented due to fireworks that he flew into a window, while a black-crowned night heron chick was frightened from its nest and a mallard duckling was separated from its family.

There are "too many sad stories to share," the Wildlife Care Center said.

Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center
This X-Ray of a gray fox hit by a car on July 4, 2021 shows the fractures to three bones in two legs, seen in the top left close to its ankle and the top right close to its hip.

The injuries weren't only limited to birds. A gray fox was hit by a car on the Fourth of July, fracturing bones in two of its legs.

Orange County Animal Control pulled the fox from the grate of a vehicle that night, stabilizing her and transferring her to the care of the Wildlife Care Center on Monday morning.

The organization stabilized the fox for orthopedic surgery, after which she "will need lengthy rehabilitation before she will be ready to return to the wild."

Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center
This gray fox was hit by a car on the Fourth of July, breaking the "humerus, radius and ulna" in injuries to two legs.

Animals injured in a panic during fireworks displays require treatment from organizations that provide veterinary care, such as the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. To offset the "ever increasing" costs, the nonprofit is raising money for a Wildlife Emergency Care Fund here and on its website.

This article tagged under:

wildlifeanimalsfireworksJuly 4thWetlands and Wildlife Care Center
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us