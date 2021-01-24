Yosemite National Park

Announcement of Yosemite Hiker's Death Delayed Nearly a Week

There was no immediate explanation from the park service why the announcement of her death was delayed nearly a week.

By Associated Press

Getty Images

 A woman who was declared missing while hiking in Yosemite National Park was found dead the same day, without a public update from the National Park Service.

Authorities announced the death of 41-year-old “Alice” Yu Xie on Friday.

Yosemite officials released details of the Chinese national's disappearance by website and social media Jan. 16.

Xie was found dead at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall the same day. The cause of death was not immediately released.

There was no immediate explanation from the park service why the announcement of her death was delayed nearly a week.

Park officials could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

The woman's family was notified. There was no indication whether the communication was related to the delay in updating the search status.

Xie traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa on a Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System bus Jan. 14.

She was reported overdue Jan. 15 "after planning to hike to the top of Yosemite Falls,” the park said in a Facebook post.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

