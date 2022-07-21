228 Roosters, 500 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Antelope Valley Illegal Grow

Hundreds of roosters and hundreds of pounds of marijuana were seized at an Antelope Valley home Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
A multi-agency effort launched to serve a warrant at the unincorporated Juniper Hills property after a receiving a report of an illegal "fighting rooster."
About 228 roosters intended for cockfighting were seized by LA County animal care and control and SPCALA.
Some 500-600 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000, along with a .22 caliber rifle, were also seized.
A man was arrested and taken to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, where he was booked, authorities said.