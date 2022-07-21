Antelope Valley

228 Roosters, 500 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Antelope Valley Illegal Grow

About 228 roosters intended for cockfighting were seized by LA County animal care and control and SPCALA.

By Heather Navarro

Hundreds of roosters and hundreds of pounds of marijuana were seized at an Antelope Valley home Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

A multi-agency effort launched to serve a warrant at the unincorporated Juniper Hills property after a receiving a report of an illegal "fighting rooster."

About 228 roosters intended for cockfighting were seized by LA County animal care and control and SPCALA.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some 500-600 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000, along with a .22 caliber rifle, were also seized.

A man was arrested and taken to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, where he was booked, authorities said.

Rockland County 7 hours ago

Polio Case Confirmed in New York Is Possibly First US Case in Decades

LAX 4 hours ago

Two Seriously Injured When Shuttle Bus Carrying 23 Passengers Crashes at LAX

This article tagged under:

Antelope ValleySouthern CaliforniaLos Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentPalmdaleJuniper Hills
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us