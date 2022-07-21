Two Injured in Shuttle Bus Crash at LAX

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when a shuttle bus carrying 23 people crashed near the entrance to Los Angeles International Airport.

Two passengers suffered serious injuries when the bus apparently crashed into a pole on the lower level road of the LAX terminal area. Seven patients were transported with minor, non-life threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Please be aware of current traffic impacts at the airport. The upper level return eastbound is currently closed, traffic is being diverted to World Way North and World Way South. Follow here for more updates. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 21, 2022

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m.

The majority of people on the bus did not appear to suffer injuries.

Details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear what type of shuttle bus was involved.

Drivers were urged to use the upper departures level of the terminal horseshoe roadway while crews responded to the crash on the lower arrivals level. Video from NewsChopper4 showed traffic backing up at the upper level entrance.