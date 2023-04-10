Apartment Fire Engulfs Unit in Arlington Heights

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Arlington Heights Monday morning causing damage to one unit.

Around 4:12 a.m. LAFD firefighters responded to calls of a fire at 1732 S. Crenshaw Blvd. When they arrived they found one unit on the second floor engulfed in flames.

The first 30 firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 15 minutes. Firefighters contained the fire to one single unit. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the cost of damage remains unknown as authorities conduct their investigation.

