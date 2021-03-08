Map: Where California's 58 Counties Fall in the State's Four-Tier, Color-Coded Reopening System

Last year, California unveiled a four-tier and color-coded system based on coronavirus conditions in each of the state's 58 counties.

When it was first released, about 94 percent of California's population was under the most restrictive purple tier. As of March 2, 2021, 40 counties were in the purple tier; 16 counties were in the red tier; and two were in the orange tier.

By the end of March 2021, only three counties remain in the purple tier. That number was down to two counties, Inyo and Merced, on April 6. By mid-April, there were no counties in the purple tier and most counties in the state were in the orange tier by the end of the month.

The map below shows where each county falls within the tiered system as of April 27. Updates are issued on Tuesdays to indicate eligibility for a tier.

California plans to move away from its tier system June 15, allowing most pandemic restrictions to end.

The state posts updates to its Blueprint for a Safer Economy system here. Find out what it means for you.

Counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving to a less restrictive tier. The next tier's criteria must be met for two consecutive weeks before a move to the less restrictive tier.