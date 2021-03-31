autism

April is Autism Awareness Month: Resources and Support

By Carol Soudah

NBC4 recognizes April as Autism Awareness Month every year to raise awareness about the disorder with helpful resources for families.  According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is now 1 in 54 and impacts families across all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups.

The good news is there are more resources than ever before locally and nationally to help families seeking resources.  In addition NBC4 “Today in LA” Anchor Daniella Guzman and Telemundo 52 News Anchor Dunia Elvir share important information that every parent should know in a public service announcement available on www.nbcla.com/community.

For the latest updates on autism and developmental disorders, visit the CDC here. For support in the Southland, visit the following nonprofit organizations for more information, early developmental signs to look for, and ways to connect with experts and other families:

  • The Autism Community in Action (TACA) serving LA, Orange, and Inland Empire:  www.tacanow.org
  • Grandparent Autism Network in Orange County: www.ganinfo.org

