Hollywood

Argument leads to shooting in Hollywood grocery store

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after an argument led to a shooting at a Pavilions grocery store Friday in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. at a Pavilions off Melrose Avenue and Vine Street. Details on what the argument was regarding were not immediately disclosed.

Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Authorities did not say if an arrest was made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation continues.

