Power shutoff looming in Los Angeles County near Post Fire

Southern California Edison is considering turning off electricity in the Gorman area to prevent further damage from the wildfire.

By Helen Jeong

A power shutoff was being considered in Gorman where the Post Fire burned more than 15,000 acres amid a high wind warning and low humidity Monday.

Southern California Edison (SCE) said electricity could be turned off for some 111 customers in LA County as a precautionary measure. The utility's planned shutoffs to allow power to be cut in areas where strong winds could damage electrical lines and spark fast-moving wildfires.

A high wind warning was in effect in Gorman and nearby regions including the Tejon Pass through 3 a.m. Tuesday as the National Weather Service warned winds could pick up as fast as 60 mph.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the weather agency said in an alert message.  

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also warned red flag conditions are creating an uphill battle for more than 1,100 fire officials dispatched to the Post Fire.

At least one commercial property was destroyed in the fire with dozens of homes being threatened. 

But as fire crews make progress ins putting out flames, the Post Fire was 8% contained as of Monday afternoon.

“It is what it is,” Kristen Martinez, a Gorman resident, said about a potential power shutoff. “It’s a precaution we need to take. It's a lifesaver.”

