Armed robbers steal cash from at least 5 LA street vendors within 2 hours

At least five Los Angeles street vendors were robbed late Wednesday in a wave of violent crimes that amounted to at least hundreds of dollars in stolen cash.

Authorities are attempting to determine whether the robberies, which happened within a two-hour time frame in the Echo Park, downtown LA and East Hollywood areas, are connected. What appeared to be the same vehicle was seen leaving some of the scenes.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a taco stand on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood. At least three armed men took off with cash in a white sedan.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

About 15 minutes later, a robbery was reported by a street vendor at Alvarado and Glendale in Echo Park. Three men, two of whom were armed, wore bandanas covering their faces. They left with about $800 in what witnesses described as a white, newer model Honda sedan.

About 30 minutes later, robbers struck a taco stand in downtown Los Angeles. They took about $600 and a man's wallet, according to a man who works at the stand.

"They were just looking for anywhere to grab money," said Ricardo Antonio.

Employees were held at gunpoint near 9th and Broadway, Antonio said. Again, the men left the scene in a white Honda sedan.

At least two other street vendors were robbed earlier Wednesday at Bixel Street and 3rd, the other nearby at Union and Chateau.

No arrests were reported.