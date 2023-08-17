Street Vendors

Armed robbers steal cash from at least 5 LA street vendors within 2 hours

Witnesses said a white sedan was seen leaving at least three of the robbery scenes in Echo Park, downtown LA and East Hollywood.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least five Los Angeles street vendors were robbed late Wednesday in a wave of violent crimes that amounted to at least hundreds of dollars in stolen cash.

Authorities are attempting to determine whether the robberies, which happened within a two-hour time frame in the Echo Park, downtown LA and East Hollywood areas, are connected. What appeared to be the same vehicle was seen leaving some of the scenes.

Caught on Camera Aug 11

Charges announced against woman in on-camera attack of Watts taco stand vendor

Lancaster Jul 25

Armed robbers steal Lancaster street vendor's cart and cash

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a taco stand on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood. At least three armed men took off with cash in a white sedan.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

About 15 minutes later, a robbery was reported by a street vendor at Alvarado and Glendale in Echo Park. Three men, two of whom were armed, wore bandanas covering their faces. They left with about $800 in what witnesses described as a white, newer model Honda sedan.

About 30 minutes later, robbers struck a taco stand in downtown Los Angeles. They took about $600 and a man's wallet, according to a man who works at the stand.

"They were just looking for anywhere to grab money," said Ricardo Antonio.

Employees were held at gunpoint near 9th and Broadway, Antonio said. Again, the men left the scene in a white Honda sedan.

At least two other street vendors were robbed earlier Wednesday at Bixel Street and 3rd, the other nearby at Union and Chateau.

No arrests were reported.

This article tagged under:

Street Vendors
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us