Two people are sought in the armed robbery of two tourists that was caught on camera in West Hollywood.

The robbery was reported early Friday morning near La Cienega and Santa Monica boulevards. The victims, tourists from England who had been in Southern California for about a day, said they were approached by two men who demanded their belongings as they walked out of a nightclub.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"They jumped out at us, grabbed us," said Williams Saunders. "One of them had a small handgun on him, pointed it to my head.

"I've never even seen a gun before, let alone have one at my head."

Saunders ran into a nearby restaurant. His friend struggled with the robbers in the street.

The men took their Rolex watches, valued and $50,000 and $27,000, the victims said. They also took off with about $5,000 in cash and a Christian Dior bag that contained important travel documents.

No serious injuries were reported.