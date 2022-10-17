Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank

An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area.

No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.

The wounded guard was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detailed descriptions of the robbers, identified only as two men, were not immediately availble. They fled in a black Chevy Volt.

Anyone with information in the case was urged to call the sheriff's Carson Station at 310-830-1123.