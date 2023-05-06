Man With Dagger in Pink Comb Arrested in LA City Council Meeting Disruption

A man with a knife concealed in a pink comb was arrested after a disruption at Friday’s Los Angeles City Council meeting.

The arrest was the third at a LA City Council meeting this year, said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Dennis Clark.

The 30-year-old man, a regular protester at council meetings, was repeatedly asked to remain silent during a Cinco de Mayo presentation by Councilman Kevin de León. The protester was heard shouting at de León during the presentation. Council President Paul Krekorian asked officers in the chamber to escort him out in accordance with council rules.

He was eventually ejected from the council chambers, but as he and members of a group of protesters were walking out, a door was shoved shut, injuring a Security Services Sergeant, the LAPD said.

The protester was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer and disturbing a public meeting. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel treated the sergeant for his injuries, which did not require hospitalization.

When he was booked, officers found what looked like a pink comb, but the handle concealed a dagger inside, police said.

Arraignment is scheduled for June 2.

De León, the District 14 representative, is a frequent target for protesters after last year’s release of a recorded conversation with two now-former council members that included racist slurs about a colleagues young Black adopted son. Former City Council President Nury Martinez resigned days after the recording came to light and Gil Cedillo lost his bid for re-election, but de León has resisted calls to step down.

“Today's disruption of the Cinco de Mayo presentation was shameful and disrespectful, embarrassing the city in front of foreign dignitaries who traveled from Mexico to celebrate with members of our local Poblano community being recognized by the City Council for the very first time,'' De León spokesperson Pete Brown told the Los Angeles Times.

In December, de Leon was involved in a scuffle with an activist at a community event. Both men accused each other of assault during the councilman's appearance at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights.