Lancaster

19-year-old man arrested in shooting deaths of 4 at burning Lancaster home

The victims were identified three men and a woman, who were found with gunshot wounds, authorities say.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing four people at a burning Lancaster home has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was reported Saturday at a home in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue in the northern Los Angeles County community. Firefighters responded to the home at about 1:30 a.m. and knocked down the fire.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Three people died at the scene. A fourth person died at a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified two of the shooting victims Monday as 26-year-old Christine Asa-Ca and 24-year-old Edwin Garcia. On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office identified the third person who died at the scene as Janvi Maquindang, a 21-year-old Lancaster man, and also said a fourth person died at a hospital at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

He was identified by sheriff's officials Thursday as Matthew Montebello.

Investigators later identified Miguel Sandoval as the suspect and took him into custody.

Sheriff's officials said the case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and is pending formal charges.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Decision 2024 2 hours ago

California's 45th U.S. House District in Orange and LA counties still undecided

Los Angeles Lakers 10 hours ago

Anthony Davis misses two late free throws as Magic stun Lakers 119-118 to snap six-game win-streak

It was not immediately clear whether there was a relationship between the suspect and the victims.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident," the sheriff's department said. "The case is still being actively investigated and no further details about the case will be shared in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us