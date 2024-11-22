19-year-old man arrested in shooting deaths of 4 at burning Lancaster home

A 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing four people at a burning Lancaster home has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was reported Saturday at a home in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue in the northern Los Angeles County community. Firefighters responded to the home at about 1:30 a.m. and knocked down the fire.

Three people died at the scene. A fourth person died at a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified two of the shooting victims Monday as 26-year-old Christine Asa-Ca and 24-year-old Edwin Garcia. On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office identified the third person who died at the scene as Janvi Maquindang, a 21-year-old Lancaster man, and also said a fourth person died at a hospital at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

He was identified by sheriff's officials Thursday as Matthew Montebello.

Investigators later identified Miguel Sandoval as the suspect and took him into custody.

Sheriff's officials said the case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and is pending formal charges.

It was not immediately clear whether there was a relationship between the suspect and the victims.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident," the sheriff's department said. "The case is still being actively investigated and no further details about the case will be shared in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.