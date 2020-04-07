Arrest Made After Santa Clarita Family Fights Over Toilet Paper

A family fight over toilet paper turned physical in Santa Clarita, resulting in an arrest, the sheriff's department reported Tuesday.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station, an argument erupted — and turned violent — after one member of the unidentified family was accused of hiding toilet paper, which has become a hot commodity nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Station personnel could not immediately be reached to provide more information.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently expressed concerns about an anticipated increase in domestic violence with families crammed together in their homes during the shelter-in-place directive resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.