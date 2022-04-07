Inglewood

Arrest Made in Shooting of Off-Duty Inglewood Police Officer

The officer, who was not in uniform, was shot in the arm and hip, and was in stable condition after surgery. 

By Staff Reports

A man has been arrested in the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Inglewood last week, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Thursday. 

 Marquis Wilkerson, 27, was located on April 7 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in flint, Michigan.

According to law enforcement, on Mar. 31 the off-duty officer was helping his sister move out, and possibly away from a domestic violence situation, when a man who is believed to be her ex opened fire.

"He was there possibly assisting a family member that could have been a domestic violence, we don’t know if he was aware of it or not, with the family member when he was confronted by the suspect and the suspect produced a handgun,"  LT. Charles Calderaro with the LA County Sheriff Homicide Bureau said.

Wilkerson is facing multiple felony counts including, attempt murder, kidnapping, and spousal assault.   

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

