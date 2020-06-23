Highland Park

Artist Has Message for Vandal Who Defaced Mural

The artist behind a defaced MLK mural pledges to continue painting Black heroes over the vandalism.

By Hetty Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owners of a popular Highland Park café were heartbroken after someone defaced their mural honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The mural, painted by well-known artist Tristan Eaton, appeared on York Boulevard on the side of Café de Leche.

Yesterday morning, the mural was vandalized. A security camera caught a woman rolling white paint over King’s face, then changing her clothes as a car pulled up to meet her. She also painted racial slurs.

Eaton's disappointment fueled his determination to send a message right back to the woman.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Crime and Courts 11 mins ago

Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged in Rapes of Three Women Dating to 2014

free 2 hours ago

Idyllwild's Jazz in the Pines Is Free (and Virtual)

"They can paint over it as many times as they want. We're going to paint right back over it," he told NBC4. 

True to his words, Eaton repainted the wall with an image of Malcolm X.

"I love painting and right now, art can be a very powerful vehicle for a message," he said.

Café de Leche's owner, Anya Schodorf, says that she was honored to provide a canvas for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We stand against any racism," Schodorf said. "We stand against violence."

The café has filed a police report and turned the security footage in.

Eaton says he's keeping out of the investigation, but if the woman returns, so will he.

"I can paint for weeks," he said. "This is what I love doing. After Malcolm X, it's going to be Angela Davis. After that it's going to be James Baldwin, then Obama, then Muhammad Ali."

This article tagged under:

Highland Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us