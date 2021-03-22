Authorities Investigating Hate Incident Involving AAPI Protest in Diamond Bar

Authorities Monday were investigating a "hate incident" in Diamond Bar involving a motorist who drove past a group that was protesting against Asian American-Pacific Islander hate crimes and shouted obscenities.

The altercation occurred about noon Sunday at Grand Avenue and Diamond Bar Boulevard, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The motorist, described only as a white man in his 50s, yelled racial epithets at the group, which included a 32-year-old Asian woman and a 16-year-old Black girl, and kept going, Schrader said.

The case was listed as a hate "incident'' and not as a hate "crime" because there was no injury or property damage, she said.

Video footage shows a dark-colored sedan driving through a red light at the intersection full of marchers taking part in the "Stop Asian Hate" rally, then making a U-turn and driving through a second time while the group was still in the crosswalk.

The suspect's vehicle license plate was captured on the video footage, and investigators are attempting to identify and arrest the driver, according to the sheriff's department.

"This incident happened just a few minutes after I left the rally," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes Diamond Bar. "This kind of vitriol is appalling and is the reason so many AAPI residents feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods.

"The brazenness of doing this at an anti-hate rally speaks to the level that people will go to to harass and bully communities of color. I continue to stand with my constituents who were peacefully demonstrating against hate and I condemn this man's actions."

The incident occurred as rallies were held across the nation against hateful acts and to mourn the killings of eight people, including six women of Asian descent in the Atlanta area last week.

In Los Angeles County, rallies took place at locations including Chinatown, Alhambra and Diamond Bar.

Meanwhile, an investigation was continuing into the shooting death of an Asian-American woman in Compton about 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Kay Street, near Rosecrans Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.

The family of 28-year-old Sia Marie Xiong has called for a hate crime investigation into the killing.

Anyone with information on the homicide was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Anyone with information on the Diamond Bar incident was urged to call the Walnut-Diamond Bar Station at 909-595-2264.