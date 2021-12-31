Pursuit

Hollywood Assault Suspect in Custody After Standoff With LAPD in East Hollywood

A short pursuit to North Kenmore Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard ended with officers surrounding the car while the suspect refused to get out.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect barricaded inside a car in East Hollywood Friday following a short police pursuit was taken into custody.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around Lexington and Kenmore avenues, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center. Details about the assault were not immediately available.

People who knew the suspect convinced him to give up around midnight, City News Service reported, citing a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

