Passenger Killed in Six-Vehicle Chain Reaction Crash in Anaheim

Authorities identified a man who died in a six-vehicle crash in Anaheim Saturday that began when a vehicle rear-ended the vehicle he was riding in.

Brandon Kimura was 34 years old, according to Orange County coroner Investigator I. Chavez.

The crash on northbound Euclid Street at the Santa Ana (5) Freeway occurred at 11:19 a.m., Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

The woman who initiated the crash was taken to an area hospital, where her condition was not immediately known, authorities said.

Kimura, a passenger in the first vehicle hit, was pronounced dead at the scene, Carringer said.