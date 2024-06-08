At least 3 injured in Lancaster crash involving alleged stolen SUV

At least three people were hurt Saturday when a man driving an allegedly stolen SUV crashed into a sedan and another vehicle in a Lancaster intersection.

The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. Saturday at Avenue J and 20th Street East, according to Sgt. J. McNutt of the Lancaster Sheriff's Station.

The man driving the stolen Saturn SUV apparently saw deputies on patrol and "took off," McNutt said. That led to the crash. The deputies did not initiate a pursuit.

Video from the scene showed the gray SUV and a silver sedan with major front-end damage after they apparently ran into a traffic signal pole.

McNutt said the SUV driver and two people in the sedan were taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.

A news videographer at the scene said four people were injured and that the SUV driver and sedan driver were both allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. McNutt could not immediately confirm the DUI allegations.