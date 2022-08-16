At Least Four Acres Burned in Chatsworth Area Brush Fire

Fire scorched at least four acres of brush and caused a partial closure of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in the Chatsworth area Tuesday.

The fire was initially reported to be burning in about a quarter-acre of brush about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Ave., according to the LA Fire Department.

The fire grew to between four and five acres by about 2:40 p.m., prompting authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of the Ronald Reagan

Freeway at North De Soto Ave. as firefighting efforts were conducted.

Crews managed to fully contain the fire by about 3:45 p.m., but were still working to extinguish the flames late Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.