Police Seek Attackers Who Pistol Whipped Man in Attempted Downtown LA Robbery

Police are asking for help to identify attackers who pistol whipped a man during an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles.

The victim dropped off a friend after dining in Hollywood Sunday and was driving back to his residence when he noticed about 11:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue, near Olympic Boulevard, that a white sedan was following him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim turned down an alley and parked his Lamborghini next to the door leading to his apartment building. The white sedan and another car followed the man and stopped in the middle of the alley.

As the victim walked to the rear entrance of his apartment building, two men emerged from the sedans "while additional suspects remained in their vehicles" and approached the man, police said. One man pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his watch.

"The victim became involved in a physical altercation with the suspects and was subsequently pistol whipped," the LAPD reported.

The men reentered their cars following the altercation and fled.

It was not immediately known if they managed to steal anything from the victim.

The severity of the victim's injuries were not known.

The man who pointed the gun wore a blue hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The man who aided in the attempted robbery was described as wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and white shoes.

It was not immediately known how many additional people remained in the cars during the attempted robbery, and no description was available.

The white sedan was described as possibly being a Volkswagen, while the other car was described as a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call LAPD Detective Umanzor and Detective Brown at 213-486-6840. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.