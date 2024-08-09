Attempted kidnapping of 17-year-old girl outside Simi Valley Library

Police in Simi Valley are searching for a man responsible for the attempted kidnapping of a 17-year-old outside a library parking lot.

The girl was walking with a parent when they were approached by the man outside of the Simi Valley Library parking lot just after 2 p.m. The attempted kidnapper grabbed the girl by the wrist, trying to pull her into his vehicle while yelling "get in my car," according to police.

The 17-year-old managed to scream and pull away from the man. The kidnapper then entered his vehicle and fled the parking lot southbound on Tapo Canyon Road.

The vehicle is described as a two-door silver Hyundai coupe with paper plates and extensive damage on the passenger side.

No arrests have been made but authorities believe they have identified a possible suspect.

The Simi Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect to contact them at 805-583-6950.