victim identified

Authorities ID Woman in SUV Fatally Shot in Commerce

Melissa Felt, 36, of Pico Rivera was wounded Saturday at Telegraph Road and Garfield Avenue before dying at the hospital.

By City News Service

Unraveled police crime scene tape at the intersection where a woman was shot and killed in Commerce.
NBCLA

Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was shot to death while driving an SUV that was stopped at a red light in Commerce, as detectives continued their efforts to solve the crime.

Melissa Felt, 36, of Pico Rivera was wounded at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday at Telegraph Road and Garfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Felt was behind the wheel of a late model, mid-size SUV that had stopped for a red light when an unknown person fired several rounds into the vehicle. She was able to drive a short distance to a convenience store, and was taken to a hospital, where she died, authorities said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

victim identifiedLos Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentCommerceSUVCRIME STOPPERS
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us