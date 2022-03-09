Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was shot to death while driving an SUV that was stopped at a red light in Commerce, as detectives continued their efforts to solve the crime.

Melissa Felt, 36, of Pico Rivera was wounded at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday at Telegraph Road and Garfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Felt was behind the wheel of a late model, mid-size SUV that had stopped for a red light when an unknown person fired several rounds into the vehicle. She was able to drive a short distance to a convenience store, and was taken to a hospital, where she died, authorities said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.