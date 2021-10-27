Gas prices

Average Gas Price Rises in LA County for a 16th Straight Day

The average gas price in Los Angeles County has increased 13.1 cents over the past 16 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday for the 16th consecutive day, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.568, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012.

The average price has increased 13.1 cents over the past 16 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.3 cents more than one week ago, 15.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.394 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 15th time in 16 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.531, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 16.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.394 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has increased 12.7 cents over the past 16 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

Gas prices vary widely from state to state. The average gas price in the U.S. was $3.378 per gallon as of Oct. 21, according to data from GasBuddy.

Oklahoma had the lowest average gas price at $2.982 per gallon, GasBuddy data shows. And, you guessed it -- gas prices are highest in California, at an average of $4.531 per gallon.

The rising gas prices are caused by high crude oil prices. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 89 cents Tuesday to its highest settlement value since Oct. 13, 2014, $84.65.

The crude oil price has increased 136.52% from its 52-week low of $35.79 on Oct. 30, 2020, because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

