Back-to-back storms drenched SoCal. Here is the total rainfall

Southern California was hit by two storms this week allowing for record rainfall in some areas.

The first of two storms happened on Monday, bringing scattered showers throughout different counties.

The second and most powerful storm slammed overnight on Thursday, flooding roads and homes, especially in Ventura County where a tornado warning was issued, but expired a short time later.

A flood watch for the Los Angeles area expired Thursday night, but Orange County will be under a flood watch through Friday night.

NBCLA Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said Thursday's rainfall set records in Oxnard with 2.78 inches, breaking an old record of 0.75 in 1945. Camarillo also set a record with 1.19 inches.

Scattered shows continued Friday, but that was expected to taper off later in the evening, making way for a nice and warm Christmas weekend.

Here are some rain totals for the past five days in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The figures in inches were updated at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Oxnard 6.13

Porter Ranch 4.82

Culver City 3.43

Westlake Village 3.31

Downtown LA 1.98

Bel Air 3.27

Long Beach 1.24

Van Nuys 4.30

Santa Monica 1.80

Northridge 4.54

Whittier 1.51

Pasadena 1.61

Castaic 2.53

The following is a 24-hour rain total for Orange County and the Inland Empire.