Brief tornado warning issued overnight as storm floods parts of Ventura County

What to Know A powerful storm is expected to bring rain through Friday.

A brief tornado warning was issued overnight in Ventura County.

This week's back-to-back storms will bring the first significant rain of the wet season.

Flood advisories and even a rare tornado warning were issued in Southern California as a powerful winter storm swept into the region.

The second of two back-to-back systems triggered a tornado warning at about 2 a.m. for central Ventura County. The warning expired a short time later.

No tornado was reported, the sheriff's department said, but the storm brought significant flooding to the region northwest of Los Angeles. A flash flood warning also was issued overnight in Ventura County, where about 60 homes in Port Hueneme were evacuated after downpours flooded residences and left cars partially submerged.

Two storms this week are bringing the first significant rain of the wet season, which begins at the end of September in Southern California.

Late Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Santa Barbara County that will last through 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

There will be a risk for flash flooding in recently burned areas and the potential for rock slides and mudslides in canyons and on mountain roadways. Evacuation warnings were in effect through Friday for parts of Ventura County, including Foster Park, Camp Chaffee and the area of Grada and Trueno avenues in Camarillo.

A flood watch began Tuesday night with possible flooding, especially in low-lying areas, in the forecast. The watch area includes the Los Angeles County coast, inland areas and Ventura County beaches. Those areas will be under in the watch until Thursday night.

The watch was extended Tuesday afternoon to include parts of the Inland Empire and Orange County. Those areas will be under the watch into Friday.

The second system, fueled by an atmospheric river, will pack a stronger punch than the first with periods of heavy rain late Wednesday in to Thursday. Atmospheric rivers are long bands of moisture in the sky over the Pacific that act like a conveyor belt, fueling storms with that moisture as they move toward California.

Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 2 to 4 inches in LA and Ventura counties with more than 4 inches possible in Ventura County mountains. Communities to the east can expect 1 to 3 inches of rain.

"This system is just going to sit, spin and bring a whole lot of rain," De Leon said.

Rainfall rates are expected to be around a quarter of an inch to a half-inch of rain per hour.

Park officials at Six Flags Magic Mountain announced they will close Wednesday due to rainy weather. Tickets purchased for today will be honored on any other operating day through December. 31, 2023.

Rain will become more widespread Thursday, when thunderstorms are possible. Expect strong winds and the possibility of hail.

Rain is expected to diminish Friday with some lingering showers this weekend.

Daytime highs will generally be in the mid-60s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s, but will drop into the 30s in some parts of the mountains and high desert.

Snow levels are expected to remain above 8,000 feet, although snow is possible as low as 7,000 feet depending on how the storm tracks as it moves into the area.

Unlike past years, no part of California is in drought. At this time last year, 98 percent of the state was in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Thirty-six percent of the state was in extreme drought, the second-most severe of the Monitor's four drought categories.

Daytime temperatures will drop into the low 60s in the Los Angeles area Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will generally be in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the Southland, but will dip into the 30s in some parts of the mountains and high desert.

Thursday is the first day of winter.