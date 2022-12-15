Baldwin Park

Baldwin Park Hospital Welcomes 4 Sets of Twins in 12 Hours

Kaiser Permanente tells NBC4 that it may be the first time ever that the San Gabriel Valley location welcomed four twins within a short window.

By Helen Jeong

Evelyn Anguiano-Gomez and Alfredo Gomez

A group of new parents in the San Gabriel Valley area may be a little sleep-deprived this week.

They are getting used to having new bundles of joy after four sets of twins were born within 12 hours at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center last Wednesday.

Among the new moms and dads, Evelyn Anguiano-Gomez and Alfredo Gomez of La Puente are soaking in every blissful moment with their new daughters, Emberlyn and Isabelle.

“Four sets of twins born on the same day at the same location – that’s not something that happens everyday,” says Gomez. “When they told us about it, I was shocked at first.”

Anguiano-Gomez recalls hospital staff were also excited to welcome the twins into the world.

“Everyone in the OR was waiting to make history with us.”

The first-time parents are witnessing that it really does take a village to raise children as they are getting help from family, friends and co-workers.

“The blessings the babies received since day one -- it’s been amazing,” the new mom explains. “We hope they continue to receive these blessings throughout their lives.”

Other twins born at the hospital include Lorenza and Valentina Huerta of West Covina, and Ava Marie and Andres Angel Vargas III of Chino.

