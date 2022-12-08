Hawthorne Mom Serves Eviction Notice to Toddler Son. See the Cute Announcement

Grayson Kornegay has been notified to vacate his crib in about 4 months when his younger sibling arrives.

A Hawthorne business owner and her husband has served their son an eviction notice – sort of.

Briana and Roger Kornegay want 22-month-old Grayson to move out of his crib in about 4 months when he gets a new baby brother or sister.

The couple created an adorable poster for their baby announcement, which tells Grayson that he is “required to vacate the crib within 18 weeks as a new tenant is expected to move in.”

Briana tells NBC4 that Grayson woke up cranky on Thanksgiving morning, feeling slightly under the weather. The mom decided to take a picture of the little boy and turned into the baby announcement. To make it even more special, Briana revealed the poster to the entire family on her dad’s 70th birthday.

Grayson is not cranky about getting a sibling at all. His mom says he’s very much “attached” to the growing baby in her belly.

“He knows there’s a baby,” says Briana. “He’s going to be a great brother.”

Congratulations to the Korengay family!

