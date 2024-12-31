Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of family members at Baldwin Park home

A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday in the stabbing deaths of three family members, including an 8-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, at their Baldwin Park home.

Kyle Chester De Los Reyes was charged with three counts of murder in the Dec. 26 attack that left the two children and a 44-year-old woman dead. He faces special allegations of use of a deadly weapon and committing multiple murders.

The fatal stabbings were reported at about 7 p.m. on the day after Christmas at the family members' home in the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue in the San Gabriel Valley community east of Los Angeles.

Details about a motive for the attack and the relationship between the suspect and victims were not immediately available.

De Los Reyes was being held without bail ahead of a Jan. 15 arraignment. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.