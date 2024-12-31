Crime and Courts

Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of family members at Baldwin Park home

An 8-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy and 44-year-old woman were fatally stabbed the day after Christmas in the San Gabriel Valley community east of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of a stabbing Dec. 26, 2024 in Baldwin Park.
NBCLA

A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday in the stabbing deaths of three family members, including an 8-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, at their Baldwin Park home.

Kyle Chester De Los Reyes was charged with three counts of murder in the Dec. 26 attack that left the two children and a 44-year-old woman dead. He faces special allegations of use of a deadly weapon and committing multiple murders.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

San Gabriel Valley Dec 26

Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of 3 people in Baldwin Park

Los Angeles 13 hours ago

Security guards shot near Target at downtown Los Angeles shopping mall

The fatal stabbings were reported at about 7 p.m. on the day after Christmas at the family members' home in the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue in the San Gabriel Valley community east of Los Angeles.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Details about a motive for the attack and the relationship between the suspect and victims were not immediately available.

De Los Reyes was being held without bail ahead of a Jan. 15 arraignment. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsSan Gabriel Valley
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us