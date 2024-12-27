San Gabriel Valley

Investigation underway after three people are killed in Baldwin Park

The three victims were described as two females and one male.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating the death of three people Thursday night in a Baldwin Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call around 6:48 p.m. on the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Investigators.

Three victims, two females and one male, were pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The relationship of the victims is unclear.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Investigators are assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department in the death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

This article tagged under:

San Gabriel Valley
