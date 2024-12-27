Investigation underway after three people are killed in Baldwin Park

Authorities are investigating the death of three people Thursday night in a Baldwin Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call around 6:48 p.m. on the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Investigators.

Three victims, two females and one male, were pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The relationship of the victims is unclear.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Investigators are assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department in the death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

This is a developing story, check back for details.