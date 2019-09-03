California Meat Company Recalls 24,000 Pounds of Raw Beef

A California meat company was recalling 24,428 pounds of raw meat after it was deemed unfit for consumption.

The United States Department of Agriculture reported the recall from Chino, California, company American Beef Packers.

The meat was distributed to California and Oregon.

No illness had yet been reported.

The USDA said a carcass had been released back into production, mixing with raw beef products, before test results had come through. The meat was packaged on Aug. 21, 2019.

While the recall names raw beef products, the USDA also warns that customers may have already frozen the meat after purchase.

Consumers should throw the American Beef Packers meat away, or return it to the store where it had been purchased.

The following products with "EST. 34741" inside the USDA mark of inspection are under recall.

Bulk pack combo bins containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF CHUCKS" with LOT NO.110 and BIN No. 85 and BIN No. 86.

Bulk pack combo bins containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF" with LOT NO. 110 and BIN No. 81, BIN No. 82 and BIN No. 83.

Bulk pack combo bins containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF" with LOT NO. 25-110 and BIN No. 84 and LOT NO 110 and BIN No. 88.

Cases containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 8/10 #1" with codes BT190821-1178, BT190821-1185, BT190821-1188, BT190821-1190, and BT190821-1194.

66.2-lb. case containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP #1" with code BT190821-1186.

Bulk pack combo bin containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF SIRLOINS" with LOT NO. 24-110 and BIN No. 80.

Cases containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TERDERLOIN 4 UP" with codes BT190821-1160, BT190821-1161, BT190821-1162, BT190821-1163, BT190821-1167, BT190821-1168, BT190821-1169, and BT190821-1170.

Cases containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP" with codes BT190821-1187 and BT190821-1192.

Cases containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 3/4" with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204, and BT190821-1205.

50-lb. cases containing "AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS DESC: BEEF FOR FURTHER PROCESSING 75/25" with lot code 08347412719.

Anyone with questions can also contact American Beef Packers, Inc. at 909-628-4888 ext. 123.