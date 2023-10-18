Bell woman looks back on 2 decades of breast cancer awareness advocacy, accolades

Some among us spend their entire lives giving back to their community without ever getting the recognition they deserve. Idonia Ramos, however, is not one of those people.

Spread across a dining room table in Bell are just some of the accolades she’s received for 21 years of breast cancer advocacy. Her city, statewide, and even national recognition includes a California Woman of the Year Award for the 63rd Assembly District and an invitation to the White House honoring her work for people and families battling cancer.

“We are the voice of our community, our friends, family, even myself, to the senator and congresspeople that they know our needs," Ramos said.

It’s not exactly the journey she would have expected when she first visited the U.S. from El Salvador 41 years ago.

“I came for vacation. As soon as I put my foot here, I say ‘I love this country," Ramos said.

The breast cancer awareness advocate eventually made this country her home, as did four of her siblings. In 1994, one of them was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

“I feel so sad,” she remembers. “People came and said [to her sister], 'How long do you have to live?'"

Feeling like she had to help in some way, Ramos said she participated in the Revlon Run/Walk for cancer awareness. Her fundraising turned heads.

“I got a lot of money -- $2,000, $1,000, but I never find out where the money goes. One day, I received a call," she said.

That call was from the American Cancer Society. Ramos said that’s the first time someone explained how the funds she raised were actually spent. Learning of the research, patient support, and education sparked her two decades and counting of volunteer work.

“American Cancer gave the opportunity to educate me and I helped to educate my community," Ramos said.

She didn’t just spread information, she acted on it. She made sure to see a doctor regularly, which may have saved her life. Ramos was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

“Early detection saved my life and I am here," she told NBC4.

Ramos’ sister survived breast cancer for 25 years before passing away three years ago. Ramos knows trying to get or to stay healthy can feel overwhelming, but she said there is a simple place to start.

“Put in your calendar, when is your birthday? Once a year, visit the doctor. Early detection saves your life," Ramos advised.

Ramos will be with NBC4 and Telemundo at the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk on Saturday, Oct. 21. The community is invited to come out and join.