Part of Mulholland Drive Closed Due to Mudslide, One Home Evacuated

Part of Mulholland Drive remained closed Wednesday after a section of rain-soaked hillside below a home collapsed onto the canyon road above Los Angeles.

The hilltop home in Beverly Crest was evacuated Tuesday. Authorities are monitoring the safety of four homes in the neighborhood.

The homes are in the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive. The slide was threatening the homes and damaged at least one power utility pole.

Mulholland Drive was closed to all traffic between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The last in a series of three storm fronts will pushed through Southern California Wednesdayr, adding more moisture to already water-logged hillsides. The weakest of the three was felt in the region early Monday, followed by a secondary front that arrived Monday evening into Tuesday.

Rain will taper off Wednesday.