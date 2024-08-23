Beverly Hills considers free speech zones at city events

The Beverly Hills City Council started a discussion this week about the possibility of free speech zones at events hosted by the city.

The free speech zone would be a specific area where people can express their ideas and opinions in events hosted by the city.

“We are a unique city. We have a lot of folks that will come here to demonstrate,” Deputy City Manager Keith Sterling said. “It’s really a balance for us, respecting the right to demonstrate and protest, which we cherish and value in Beverly Hills, but also recognizing folks that are attending those events have the right to enjoy those events without disruption.”

The council discussed the topic at a study session Tuesday where several councilmembers shared their thoughts.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Going forward, I would feel more comfortable once we see what the parameters are, what the law is and what case law supports us and possibly doesn’t support us,” Councilmember Craig Corman said. “It’s all well and good if we like the program we adopt, but if it leads to litigation and ultimately losing litigation that doesn’t serve anybody any good.”

“I too believe that this is an area that we need to look at but I still think that we need a lot of work to get to a place where we’re going to feel comfortable with it,” Councilmember Sharona Nazarian said.

On the streets of Beverly Hills, people expressed opposing views. Dondi Cedillo supports a free speech zone.

“I think it’d be great to have a place where they can do free speech and if people want to hear they can, but I also think when people are putting on something they have a freedom to put on theirs without being intruded by other people,” Cedillo said.

Robby Mione opposes it.

“A free speech zone, that would be in Iran I think,” Mione said. “But here free speech, according to the Constitution, I read it a couple of times, the zone is called….what’s the name? Oh yeah. The United States.”

The city council has asked the City Attorney for more information on the legality of a potential zone, so if they decide to move forward they know they will have the law on their side.

Though the conversations are ongoing, potential punishment for violators may range from a citation to a misdemeanor.

The Beverly Hills City Council is expected to re-visit the topic in a few weeks.