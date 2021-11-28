Antisemitic Flyers Left in Yards in Beverly Hills Neighborhood; Police Investigating

Residents in one Beverly Hills neighborhood awoke on the first day of Hanukkah to antisemitic flyers left on their front yards, in a hate incident the Beverly Hills Police Department says it is now investigating.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, one resident "reported receiving a flyer containing hate speech on their front yard," Beverly Hills police said in a statement.

The flyers, which contained "propaganda style hate speech related to the COVID pandemic and the Jewish people," were enclosed in plastic bags containing rice, giving the flyers weight to prevent them blowing away.

The flyers, a single 8.5” x 11” sheet of paper, "were distributed to homes in several blocks in the northeast area of the Flats," police said.

"Police and Public Works personnel canvassed the area and collected the flyers," police said. "Police are continuing to investigate and attempt to identify the persons responsible for this disturbing act."

There will be additional patrols throughout the city to ensure a safe holiday season, given the timing of the incident, police said.

"If you have any information or video images related to these incidents, please call (310) 550-4951," the statement added. "Please report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 or the non-emergency dispatch number, 310-550-4951."