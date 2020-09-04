Beverly Hills Police on Look-Out this Month for Drivers Using Cell Phones

The Beverly Hills Police Department is focusing on catching drivers violating California's hands-free cell phone law this month, the department announced Friday.

California's law prohibits drivers from holding a phone or electronic communications devices while driving, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department, which is deploying additional officers this September to look out for those violating the law.

"Distracted driving is a serious issue, but one that can be easily solved simply by putting the phone down," Chief Dominick Rivetti said. "That text, phone call, email, or social media post can wait."

Drivers caught violating the law are subject to a $157 fine for a first offense, police said.

Motorists were urged to pull over to a safe area to use a phone, eat, groom, talk to passengers, use GPS, adjust the radio, take off a jacket, reach for an object on the floor or navigate the vehicles touch screen.