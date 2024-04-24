An innocent bystander was killed in a violent crash that started with police officers chasing a robbery suspect.

The collision happened after 6 a.m. as LAPD officers began following a person who they believed was involved in a theft on East 48th and Central Streets.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but he continued on, which triggered a short pursuit spanning several blocks within the same neighborhood.

As the driver tried to run away from police, the suspect vehicle struck a bicyclist who happened to be in the area of 45th Street and Hooper Avenue but kept going.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“[The suspect's car] struck multiple other vehicles and ultimately flipped over on 45th Hooper,” Det. Meghan Aguilar of the LAPD said.

The suspect managed to climb out of the overturned vehicle and tried to run on foot until officers detained him.

As several parked cars were damaged in the pursuit, one neighbor wondered whether the pursuit was necessary in the high-density area.

“They want to catch them … but it’s not easy right here, so they should do something about it, not chase them,” Cesar Martinez, a witness, said.

The LAPD detective explained an investigation was underway to determine what exactly happened before the crash.

“It’s a decision made based [on] circumstances, the seriousness of the crime,” Aguilar said. “I don’t even know for sure whether they were backing off, how close they were, they did not collide with the suspect vehicles or any other vehicles.”