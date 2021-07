All lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway were closed due to a fiery traffic collision involving a big rig, the CHP said.

Firefighters were sent to the scene at 2:46 p.m. near Crown Valley Road.

The freeway was shut down just south of Crown Valley Road in Acton.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.