Bill to Rename Norco Post Office for Fallen Marine Advances in Congress

By City News Service

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui
1st Marine Division HKIA

A federal bill proposing to rename the Norco Post Office in honor of a U.S. Marine killed during a suicide bombing in Afghanistan cleared its first legislative hurdle, it was announced Thursday.

House Resolution No. 5809, authored by Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives  Committee on Oversight & Reform earlier this week.

The proposal seeks to rename the Norco Post Office for Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, who was among 11 Marines and two other service members killed last Aug. 26, when an Islamic State terrorist detonated explosives that he had carried onto the perimeter of Kabul Airport during the chaotic evacuation of U.S. forces and diplomats.

Nearly 100 Afghanis were slain or wounded in the bombing.

“The actions by the committee move us one step closer to enacting H.R. 5809," Calvert said. "We will never forget the courageous and heroic actions of Lance Corporal Nikoui. His life of service, selflessness and compassion provide an extraordinary example for us all. I am hopeful that H.R. 5809 will be considered on the House floor in the near future."

In January, a memorial recognizing Nikoui, his fellow fallen Marines, and the U.S. Navy corpsman and Army soldier who died with them was established in front of the Norco Country Center on Sixth Street. 

The "Memorial for the Fallen 13'' features a plaque saluting Nikoui as "Our Home Town Hero."

In 2019, the Riverside County native graduated from Norco High School, where he was involved in the J-ROTC program. He enlisted in the Marines soon after and was part of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton.

